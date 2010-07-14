'Hawaii Five-0' extended preview waits 69 seconds to show Alex O'Loughlin shirtless, but who's counting!

CBS has released an extended preview of its new fall drama Hawaii Five-0 starring Alex O’Loughlin as Lt. Commander Steve McGarrett, Scott Caan as Det. Danny “Danno” Williams, Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly, Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua, and Jean Smart as the governor of Hawaii, who gives the task force they form full immunity and means. The trailer definitely sells the show’s strong points — the chemistry between O’Loughlin and Caan, the location that will allow O’Loughlin to occasionally change his shirt in public (I recommend producers read my 2009 open letter to showrunners of procedurals starring actors we’d like to see shirtless for inspiration), and the potential for guest stars (James Marsters is the pilot’s Big Bad). What do you think? I’ve always said Monday at 10 p.m. is the right time for a fun hour-long show that doesn’t try to be anything more than entertainment. We’re bummed to be back at work and want one more night of escapism before the week swallows us whole. My DVR will be very happy recording this and ABC’s Castle. Watch the preview below.

