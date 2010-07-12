Alan Ball's new HBO series: 'All Signs of Death'

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 06/03/01 performer Frances Conroy, Rachel Griffiths, Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Balfour, Patricia Clarkson, James Cromwell, Richard Jenkins, Freddy Rodriguez, Jeremy Sisto, Mathew St. Patrick, Mena Suvari, Lili Taylor, Justin Theroux, Michelle Trachtenberg, Rainn Wilson genre Comedy, Drama

Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR PhotosTrue Blood and Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball is doing a new HBO death series based on the Charlie Huston crime noir novel The Mystic Arts of Erasing All Signs of Death. Obviously that title is too long for TV, so they’re going with the much Alan Ballsier All Signs of Death. It is not a putdown of the project at large to say that I am currently most excited about the sure-to-be completely bizarre opening credits! [Variety]

Do you think it’s too early to begin filing this under Things That Are Awesome? I am doing it anyway. If it is a sign of death, I die at dusk.

