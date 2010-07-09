Forget all the 'X-Men: First Class' casting rumors: What mutants are YOU hoping to see?

X-Men type TV Show genre Animated

Image Credit: Marvel EntertainmentThe casting decisions surrounding Fox’s forthcoming blockbuster X-Men: First Class have been coming at us faster than a speeding bullet. (Yes, that is a DC Comics reference. Deal with it.) First there was Professor X. Then Magneto. Then Emma Frost. Then Beast, Banshee, and Havok. It seems like every time I turn around, a new mutant has been cast, and much like Deadpool at the end of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, my head is spinning (Though, still attached). For now, I’m just trying to ignore all the casting rumors. I don’t know who is going to end up in the final movie. I don’t know if Fox is trying to mislead the media and keep their superhero lineup under wraps. All I know is that there are a few X-Men I’m dying to see on the big screen, and I haven’t heard anything about them yet!

DISCLAIMER: The X-Men universe is pretty flexible. In the many iterations of the comic books, characters often come and go, team up with different mutants, live at different times, change appearances, and display varied powers. Considering First Class will take place when Xavier and Magneto are younger, I’m not sure that the movies can be quite so flexible, since we have already seen specific characters living at a specific time in this specific reality. Still, Fox could decide to do whatever they want with their franchise, and if the following characters can’t appear in First Class, maybe there’s hope for them in the upcoming Wolverine or Deadpool movies. Who knows? I just want to see them onscreen!

Jubilee

Back when I thought X-Men: First Class was going to be about the young mutants we’d already seen at the Academy, Jubilee was the mutant I was most excited to see. For the uninitiated, Jubilee is an orphan. After her parents were killed, she ran away from home and hid out in the Hollywood Mall, where she discovered her power to control energy plasmoids and create “fireworks” with her hands. Jubilee was one of my favorite characters on the old X-Men TV series, and I think a dose of angsty female rebelliousness would keep the junior superhero spin-off fresh, young, and accurate. Jubilee was actually seen, hands crackling with sparks, in a few throwaway scenes in the original X-Men trilogy, but I’d love to see her character fleshed out.

Colossus

Again, here’s a character we’ve already seen a few glimpses of in the X-Men franchise, but not nearly enough for my liking. A Soviet adolescent with the ability to cover his entire body in a super strong “organic steel,” Colossus seems like a killing machine. Still, though his exterior may be hard, he’s a softie on the inside, only wanting to use his powers for the good of society. In a post-Cold War America, a philosophical Russian good-guy is still something Hollywood rarely gives us, so I’d like to see Colossus play a bigger role in the X-Men movies. Plus, his special power was totally the best thing about the old arcade game, right?! Speaking of that game…

Dazzler

I’ll admit it. I don’t know much about this singer, who (according to Wikipedia) has the “ability to convert sound into light beams of various forms and intensity,” but I was sort of obsessed with her character in the arcade game when I was little. Dazzler would make these giant, red light bubbles grow out of the ground, which destroyed everyone inside them. I would seriously press the blue button over and over again just to watch this happen (at which point I would run out of my special power and promptly die), and while I’m not sure what else she’d bring to the movies in terms of character, sometimes an impressive special effects showcase is just fine!

What do you think, PopWatchers? Would Jubilee, Colossus, and Dazzler make for some good movie watching, or are there better X-Men out there? Which lesser-known mutants are you dying to see on the adamantium silver screen? Let us know in the comments!