Scoop: 'Law & Order: Los Angeles' subpoenas Skeet Ulrich

Law & Order: Los Angeles

We finally have a face to put to the name spin-off.

Sources confirm that Jericho survivor Skeet Ulrich will play one of the two lead detectives on Law & Order: Los Angeles.

Ulrich’s character, Rex Winters, is described as an ex-Marine who possesses the natural intuition of a cop. His experience during the Rodney King riots — which occurred during his second month on the job — shaped his philosophy on police work. Basically, he believes the world is in chaos, and people are either good or bad. As an added twist, he’s married to his ex-partner.

Ulrich is the first actor to sign up for LOLA duty. Five other roles — including Ulrich’s onscreen partner — are currently being cast.

Is NBC off to a good start with Ulrich? Sound off below!

