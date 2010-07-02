Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan. Let's remember the better days.

You know, back when you were the fastest-rising teenage star in Hollywood. When you made us coo over your amazingly mature on-screen comedic skills in The Parent Trap. Impressed us with your leading-lady prowess in Mean Girls. Managed to hold your own alongside Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on Saturday Night Live — three times. When the press only focused on your acting skills and refreshingly natural beauty. Oh, to go back to that innocent time when we didn’t care about your headline-making Tweets, like the one you wrote today about being punched by a waitress. Sigh. So as you turn the ripe age of 24 today, let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?