'Paranormal Activity 2' trailer: Too scary for young 'Eclipse' fans?

This morning, I went to my local cinema palace to see the stinkfest that is “>The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (and if that opinion offends ye, feel free to avoid my Eclipse: A hater’s guide post). The one part of the experience I did enjoy was watching the trailer for Paranormal Activity 2, which scared me as rigid as the adventures of Whiney, Glittery, and Would-you-like-to-see-my-abs?-y would later bore me stupid. In fact, I remember thinking at the time that the clip might be a tad too frightening for younger Twilight fans.