'Paranormal Activity 2' trailer: Too scary for young 'Eclipse' fans?
This morning, I went to my local cinema palace to see the stinkfest that is “>The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (and if that opinion offends ye, feel free to avoid my Eclipse: A hater’s guide post). The one part of the experience I did enjoy was watching the trailer for Paranormal Activity 2, which scared me as rigid as the adventures of Whiney, Glittery, and Would-you-like-to-see-my-abs?-y would later bore me stupid. In fact, I remember thinking at the time that the clip might be a tad too frightening for younger Twilight fans.
Apparently I was right. Variety is reporting that the theater operator Cinemark has pulled the trailer for PA2 from several cinemas in Texas following complaints that it is too scary. (Although, while I assume the complaints were genuine, I can’t help but be reminded of the publicity stunts of ’50s horror director William Castle who insured viewers of his film Macabre against “death by fright.”)
Have you seen the Paranormal Activity 2 trailer? Do you think it is unsuitable for young Eclipse viewers?
