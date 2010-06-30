Love Ranch

By Owen Gleiberman
June 30, 2010 at 04:00 AM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Richard Foreman

Love Ranch

type
  • Movie

The setting sounds promising: a legal brothel just outside Reno in 1976. And so does the casting of Helen Mirren as the crooked-grinned, tough-broad madam who runs the place along with her whore-loving hustler of a husband (Joe Pesci, in a rug that makes him look like Elvis at 80). But the director, Taylor Hackford, fails to squeeze the tiniest bit of juice, sexy or comic or otherwise, out of the chintzy-libertine locale. Instead, Love Ranch gets bogged down in a super-tired plot about a boxer (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) who’s saintly damaged goods. D

See all of this week’s reviews

Love Ranch

type
  • Movie
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 117 minutes
director
  • Taylor Hackford

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com