David Duchovny to make New York stage debut in Neil Labute play

Missy Schwartz
June 30, 2010 at 07:53 PM EDT

David Duchovny is set to make his New York stage debut in Neil Labute’s new play The Break of Noon at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 28. According to the press release, the Californication star will play John Smith, “a man who, amidst the chaos and horror of the worst office shooting in American history, sees the face of God. … A newcomer to faith, John urgently searches for a modern response to the age-old question: at what cost salvation?” Labute’s (The Shape of Things) longtime collaborator Jo Bonney will direct.

