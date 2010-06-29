EW Exclusive: First look at the trailer for Tonya Hurleys 'ghostgirl: Lovesick'

Keith Staskiewicz
June 29, 2010 at 04:15 PM EDT

The trailer for the third novel in the Tonya Hurley’s ghostgirl series has got a definite Tim Burton vibe. From the Beetlejuicy graveyard to the spidery trees to the “Ever Feel Invisible?” scrawled on a locker, it screams Hot Topic Gothic. The stop-motion is actually pretty impressive for a book trailer, and the haunting song is an original produced by Vince Clarke, formerly of Depeche Mode and Yaz. Ghostgirl: Lovesick is set to hit stores in July. Check out the trailer after the jump.

What do you think? Fans of ghostgirl, excited for the third book?

