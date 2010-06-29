Scoop: FX snags Elijah Wood for new comedy 'Wilfred'

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Image Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagicDrama-heavy FX is getting serious about comedy. To wit: The cabler has successfully wooed ex-hobbit Elijah Wood to headline its in-the-works U.S. remake of the hit Australian sitcom Wilfred.

The project, which is being adapted by Family Guy vet David Zuckerman, revolves around a guy (Wood), a girl, and a mixed-breed dog named Wilfred, whom Zuckerman describes as “part Labrador retriever and part Russell Crowe on a bender.”

Jason Gann, who co-created and starred in the Aussie version, will once again play the title role (that is, when said title role appears in human form).

This marks Wood’s first major foray into television. The Lord of the Rings vet will next be seen in the fall film The Romantics opposite Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel, and Anna Paquin.

Production on the Wilfred pilot will begin later this summer.

