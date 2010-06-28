Angelina Jolie in August's 'Vanity Fair': Open to working with Brad Pitt again, maybe on a 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' sequel

Image Credit: Vanity Fair MagazineAngelina Jolie is on the cover of August’s Vanity Fair, ostensibly to promote July 23rd’s Salt, but surprise, surprise, the snippets leaked so far say almost nothing about that promising movie and lots about her relationship with…uh…whatshisname…oh yeah, Brad Pitt. There are tidbits on their kids: Maddox is an intellectual! Shiloh wants to dress like a boy! The Oscar winner (speaking on the Venice set of The Tourist) also speaks about her acting career — namely, that she might be giving it up sooner rather than later: “It’s not the most important thing in my life. Acting helped me as I was growing up. It helped me learn about myself, helped me travel, helped me understand life, express myself, all those wonderful things. So I’m very, very grateful, it’s a fun job. It’s a luxury. Look, I’m at work today in the middle of Venice. But I don’t think I’ll do it much longer….Because I have a happy home….I got back from work last night, and everybody was playing music and dancing and I suddenly found myself dancing around with a bunch of little fun crazy people.”

More interesting to me were Jolie’s thoughts on a potential Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel: “People have tried. And it’s strange: do we have kids in the movie? We’ve thought about that, but it becomes personal now that we actually have kids. And if we work on it, we pull from our own life, which is funny to us, but you feel strange sharing too much. We did ask somebody to look into Mr. & Mrs. to see if they could crack a sequel, but there wasn’t anything original. It was just, Well, they’re going to get married, or they’ve got kids, or they get separated. Never great.”

And she talks more generally about working with Pitt again: “I’d love to. We’ve talked about it. We’d have to figure out who’s going to watch the kids, but it’s really about finding the right thing, because we’ve looked. When you’re a couple, there are certain things people don’t want to see you do. It becomes too indulgent, too personal. I don’t think people want to see people who are really together intimate on-screen. Maybe we have to play bad guys that try to kill each other, so it’s just fun and aggressive, not dealing with some man-woman deal.”

Personally, I’m relieved to hear Jolie acknowledge that real-life couples rarely fare well as romantic partners on screen. (Cue Aunt Sassie: “I don’t want to see that!”) As for a Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel, we already know way too much about what went on behind the scenes of that movie, so my feeling is: Let’s just leave well enough alone, shall we?

What do you think? Are you clamoring for a Bradgelina reunion on celluloid? Would you buy a ticket for Mr. & Mrs. Smith II: Fully Loaded Diapers? In general, what’s your feeling on couples playing couples? Yay or nay?