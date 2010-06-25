'Criminal Minds' update: Cook and Brewster returning -- but for how long?

Criminal Minds type TV Show network CBS genre Crime

It looks like all those letters, tweets, and petitions (sort of) paid off: Exiting Criminal Minds star A.J. Cook will be back this fall for a brief stint to tie up JJ’s storyline.

Additionally, a Minds source confirms that her costar Paget Brewster — who has been ironing out a reduced-episode arrangement with the show — has finalized a deal to return as well.

Keep reading for details on the length of the actresses’ respective returns…

“Thanks for your undying support but it’s a done deal,” Cook confirmed this evening via Twitter. “I’ll be doing 2 [episodes] to wrap up [my storyline]. [I am] excited for what’s next and hope you’ll come along!”

Brewster, meanwhile, will be back as Prentiss for “a significant number of episodes,” says a Minds insider.

The CBS procedural is also moving forward with plans to introduce a new female agent at some point this fall.

What say you Minds fans? Does news of Cook’s short comeback take some of the sting out of her departure? Or will you settle for nothing less than a full-time return? Sound off below!