type Music Current Status In Season genre Blues

We gave it a B-

Singer and guitarist ?Robert Randolph set out to explore a century of American roots music on this (mostly) covers album, We Walk This Road. He may have misread his compass, given the inclusion of ?”I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier Mama” by Brit John Lennon. But producer T Bone Burnett brings a sense of consistency, and Ben Harper helps out on a handsome revamp of Blind Willie Johnson’s ”If I Had My Way.” B?

Download These:

Laid-back I Still Belong to Jesus at amazon.com

Salvation, featuring Leon Russell at amazon.com

