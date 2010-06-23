We Walk This Road

Clark Collis
June 23, 2010 at 04:00 AM EDT

We Walk This Road

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
genre
Blues
We gave it a B-

Singer and guitarist ?Robert Randolph set out to explore a century of American roots music on this (mostly) covers album, We Walk This Road. He may have misread his compass, given the inclusion of ?”I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier Mama” by Brit John Lennon. But producer T Bone Burnett brings a sense of consistency, and Ben Harper helps out on a handsome revamp of Blind Willie Johnson’s ”If I Had My Way.” B?

Download These:
Laid-back I Still Belong to Jesus at amazon.com
Salvation, featuring Leon Russell at amazon.com

See all of this week’s reviews

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now