We Walk This Road
In Season
Blues
B-
Singer and guitarist ?Robert Randolph set out to explore a century of American roots music on this (mostly) covers album, We Walk This Road. He may have misread his compass, given the inclusion of ?”I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier Mama” by Brit John Lennon. But producer T Bone Burnett brings a sense of consistency, and Ben Harper helps out on a handsome revamp of Blind Willie Johnson’s ”If I Had My Way.” B?
