'Twilight Saga: Eclipse': On the scene for the premiere campout

It was four days away from the L.A. premiere of Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and things at the pre-Twilight campground in front of the Nokia Theater were pretty calm. Twilight fans — boys and girls young and old — had been camped out since 6 a.m. on Monday, but I would hardly call them an excitable bunch.

Unless a preview for the film came on the big screen overlooking the plaza. Or a preview for the next installment of The Chronicles of Narnia, which was briefly mistaken for a preview for Twilight. Or someone mentioned Twilight. Or Edward v. Jacob. Okay, everyone was pretty excitable.

But who can blame them? (Don’t answer that.) Seriously, when you’ve driven all the way from Florida (Yeah, THAT Florida) or flown the 9,319 miles from Perth, Australia (WHA?!?), you have to be in it for the long haul.

Even the L.A. residents on site went through some hardship. In order to get a bracelet that allows access to the cordoned-off camping area, some Twi-hards had arrived as early as midnight (thus, missing the Lakers parade/non-permit bonfire). And security was pretty tight. My initial request for access was met with a fuzzy, walkie-talkie strained: “That’s a negative.” I struggled to explain my intentions as two bracelet-carrying tweens strolled right by me.

But I did get in (I’m fairly charming), and was able to capture some video footage for those of you who are ill, incapacitated, or otherwise not down to cross an ocean to see R-Patz.

But before you watch, just let me say this: I was impressed with the dedication I saw out there. From the 41-year old Poof! member (Poof! is the magical feeling that Rob gives you, duh.) to the 6-year old boy who was proudly Team Jacob (and the teen girls fighting over an Edward cut-out), these people really, really love this whole universe.

So, PopWatchers, what do you think about all this hubbub? Was anyone out there? Does anyone wish they were out there?

Read more:

EW cover story: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner talk ‘Eclipse’