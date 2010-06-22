Jeremy London on kidnapping: '[The incident] actually did happen'

Despite speculation, former Party of Five star Jeremy London insists in a videotaped statement that his kidnapping did happen. “It’s been an absolute nightmare,” the actor says on the tape. “First of all, I want to say [the incident] actually did happen. It was one of the worst days of my life. I thought I was going to die. Thank God I made it out alive…I had a gun put to my head. I had my family threatened. We’re working closely with the Palm Springs Police Department to get the rest of the guys. There’s one guy in custody. There’s two more out there.” (Police arrested Brandon Adams in connection with the June 10 kidnapping, during which London claims he was held at gunpoint and forced to take drugs.) Among those skeptical of his story was brother Jason London, who told People, “I’m glad my brother’s okay, but I have serious questions about what transpired. His health is our number one concern.” At this time, police claim there’s no reason to doubt the actor’s recollection of the kidnapping.