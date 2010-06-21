'Toy Story 3' poll: Did you cry?

There’s no shame in crying at a Pixar movie. In fact, I dare you to watch the “Married Life” montage from Up again right now and not well up. (Really. Try it. I’ll wait.) Did Toy Story 3 get you? How many times? Let us know in the poll below, then discuss the moments that had you teary in the comments section. (That’s a massive spoiler alert, friends.)

I teared up twice. Keeping it vague for spoiler-phobes still reading — again, only read the comments if you’ve seen the movie — one time involved hand-holding, the other was when the ending became clear to a certain someone.

