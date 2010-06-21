M. Night Shyamalan casting next project: Can he get his mojo back?

It’s definitely been a rocky road for M. Night Shyamalan since the director scored Oscar nominations for writing and directing The Sixth Sense over a decade ago. Signs was a massive hit, but The Village disappointed most fans. And I defy you to even remember what The Happening was. I’m not sure how The Last Airbender will fare when it’s released on July 1, but The Hollywood Reporter‘s Heat Vision blog has info on Shyamalan’s next project, a secretive drama that’s said to have three big stars “loosely attached”: Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and two-time Shyamalan leading man Bruce Willis. So even if he hasn’t directed a smash in a while, Shyamalan still seems to have the magic touch when it comes to attracting A-listers.