New Justin Bieber video feat. Usher, 'Somebody to Love': Everybody dance now

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated June 18, 2010 at 02:53 PM EDT
Last night, after sweating out about 18 buckets of Dance Dance Perspiration for a live performance of his current no. 2 hit “OMG” on SYTYCD, Usher introduced the world premiere of Le Bieber’s latest video, “Somebody to Love.”

The R&B star’s lil’ protege has so far stuck to pretty straightforward set pieces—bowling alley, rooftop pool party,Xboxing on the couch—but, perhaps in honor of his mentor, or the show on which it was bowed, he has finally gone in for some hardcore Happy Feet choreography.

Clearly, Biebs has not yet mastered the melted-butter liquidity of Daddy Usher. But who needs Fame-caliber moves when you’ve got bangs? Plus: Asian ladies with fans, stalactite lights, well-contained flames, and three dudes in fencing masks doing the standing worm. Click after the jump; it will all make sense:

What do you think, readers?

