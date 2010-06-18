New Justin Bieber video feat. Usher, 'Somebody to Love': Everybody dance now

Last night, after sweating out about 18 buckets of Dance Dance Perspiration for a live performance of his current no. 2 hit “OMG” on SYTYCD , Usher introduced the world premiere of Le Bieber’s latest video, “Somebody to Love.”

Clearly, Biebs has not yet mastered the melted-butter liquidity of Daddy Usher. But who needs Fame-caliber moves when you’ve got bangs? Plus: Asian ladies with fans, stalactite lights, well-contained flames, and three dudes in fencing masks doing the standing worm. Click after the jump; it will all make sense: