Feedback: EW's 100 Greatest Characters

The Best of the Rest

Your list was lacking one sassy blond teen detective! Veronica Mars is surely deserving for her crackling one-liners and cult following. This oversight is a mystery worthy of the private eye herself.

Brianna Landry

Austin

Derek Zoolander is one of the funniest characters ever! I’m making a ”blue steel” face as I write this.

Tom Dubitsky

Los Angeles

What about Denny Crane of Boston Legal fame?

Phyllis San Antonio

Cleveland

Adrian Monk — the one and only obsessive detective! — was a unique and groundbreaking character.

Megan Asikainen

St. Louis

Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods inspired women of all hair colors. She was the single greatest influence on my college career and the driving force behind my decision to pledge a sorority.

Lauren Lees

North Hollywood

Where was The Big Bang Theory‘s Sheldon Cooper? He’s baffled us for three years, and I’m sure he’s just as perplexed by us. Just don’t expect him to admit it.

Willie Holmes

Chicago

Sling Blade‘s Karl Childers is memorable, quotable, and completely imitable — just be aware of the sore throat to follow.

John Parham

Maryville, Tenn.

How is it possible that The Office‘s Dwight Schrute — the only martial-arts expert/beet farmer/innkeeper/paper salesman in history — didn’t make your list?

Anna Murphy

Fort Collins, Colo.

I can’t believe Entourage‘s Ari Gold was forgotten. After all, this is the man who said, ”I always dreamed about ruling the world, but now that I’m getting older, I’ll settle for Hollywood.”

Lauryn Gintert

Newton Falls, Ohio

Homicide: Life on the Street‘s Frank Pembleton. ‘Nuff said.

Ken Capobianco

Long Beach, Calif.

It was criminal to leave off Breaking Bad‘s Walt White.

Dale E. Turner

West Hollywood

No Angela Chase (My So-Called Life)? There’s never been a grittier portrayal of a high school student.

Laura Lieff

Denver

THE 6 CHARACTERS YOU MISSED THE MOST

It was no shocker that our list of ”The 100 Greatest Characters of the Last 20 Years” incited a big ol’ debate. According to our readers, here are the MIA icons who most deserve our humble apologies (in order of popularity).

1 Al Swearengen, Deadwood

2 Andy Sipowicz, NYPD Blue

3 Dale Cooper, Twin Peaks

4 Xena, Xena: Warrior Princess

5 Anton Chigurh, No Country for Old Men and Al Bundy, Married…With Children