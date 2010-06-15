Scoop: ABC's 'Edgar Floats' gets major overhaul

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Image Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/PR PhotosThere’s retooling a pilot, and then there’s gutting a pilot. ABC and Warner Bros. are choosing to do the latter with Edgar Floats, the highly touted character-driven procedural from Life creator Rand Ravich and starring Tom Cavanagh.

Although reps for ABC and Warner Bros. declined comment, sources confirm that the network and studio have jointly decided to part ways with nearly the entire cast, including Cavanagh and costars Alicia Witt, Derek Webster, Alex Solowitz, and Raoul Trujillo. That leaves Robert Patrick as the only Edgar thesp still attached to the show.

An insider close to Edgar says the pilot, which recently received a six-episode script order from ABC, is being completely reconceived. I’ll take Understatements of the Century for $500, Alex!