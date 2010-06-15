B.o.B and Hayley Williams mope together in 'Airplanes' video

type Music Current Status In Season music label Fueled By Ramen genre Rock

“Airplanes,” B.o.B’s collaboration with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, is only two spots below Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” on the charts, but the pop hits’ new music videos could hardly be more different.

If the “California Gurls” clip is a kid-in-a-candy-shop fantasia, “Airplanes” is a moment of gloomy reflection. B.o.B and Williams never appear on screen together. She’s sitting somberly with her legs drawn in while he paces a dreary warehouse where his lyrics are projected on the walls. Then she’s singing from a pile of old photos come to life; a bit later he’s standing in the spotlight, performing for a crowd that exists only in his memory. “I could really use a wish right now,” they both repeat.

The “Airplanes” video isn’t streaming free online, sadly, but it is available for purchase through iTunes. Have you seen it? Was it worth your $1.99? Sound off in the comments.

