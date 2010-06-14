Syfy renews 'Ghost Hunters' for seventh season
Image Credit: Andrei Jackamets/SyfyEven though I can’t stand typing “Syfy” and pretending it’s a viable word, you should know that the network has renewed its flagship series Ghost Hunters for a seventh season. Twenty-five new episodes, nerds! Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson will resume their roles as the leaders of TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society). Don’t just sit around waiting for the luxurious grip of Death to massage your shoulder at dusk — call them today!
After the jump, watch a YouTube compilation of all the best evidences of ghosts caught on tape, paying close attention to the moment at 0:37 when a strategically placed floral print hotel room chair makes it seem like Grant Wilson is wearing a lovely skirt.
Hidden Gem alert!
Ghost Hunters fans, reveal yourselves (in the comments)!
