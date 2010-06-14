Syfy renews 'Ghost Hunters' for seventh season

Image Credit: Andrei Jackamets/SyfyEven though I can’t stand typing “Syfy” and pretending it’s a viable word, you should know that the network has renewed its flagship series Ghost Hunters for a seventh season. Twenty-five new episodes, nerds! Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson will resume their roles as the leaders of TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society). Don’t just sit around waiting for the luxurious grip of Death to massage your shoulder at dusk — call them today!