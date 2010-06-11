Lunchtime Poll: French psychiatrists keep on pushing their love for Darth Vader over the borderline

Image Credit: Copyright & TM Lucasfilm, Ltd.Some French scholars psychoanalyzed Darth Vader. According to ABC News, “As he came of age, [Anakin] Skywalker showed problems with impulsivity, violent outburst, illusions of invincibility, and crises of identity, all of which are in line with borderline personality disorder diagnosis, the researchers concluded.” Some U.S. psychiatrists countered, explaining that while adolescent Anakin showed borderline traits, they did not persist into adulthood. Perhaps these differences can be settled via the World Cup. The whole thing screams “undergrad psych major’s thesis project” instead of “published article in journal,” but to each his own, right? I mean, decorate your journal with whichever geek stickers you want! Studies like this are certainly the only way I’ll ever understand psychology. Hm. What does this say about our president?