Here are 10 reasons to vote for me for PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian!

House‘s Lisa Edelstein and I have something in common besides our love of all things Huddy: We’ve both been nominated for Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity of 2010! Even better, since there are separate categories for men and women, L.E. and I won’t be forced to go toe-to-tofu — PETA’s pun, not mine. In other words, you can vote for both of us. Or if you’re not a House fan, you can vote for me and fellow nominee Kristen Bell. The key point I’m trying to get across here is you really need to vote for me. And here’s why:

1. The happier I am, the more scoop you get.

2. I was a chubby kid who got mercilessly picked on in school. Don’t deny me my fairy-tale ending!

3. I have the latest scoop on the return of Tru Calling.

4. I don’t see bacon when I look at Miss Piggy.

5. I didn’t get bent out of shape when PETA declined my offer to go naked in its next anti-fur ad campaign.

6. My friend Peter wants you to.

7. I’ll tell you what’s going to happen on Lost next season.

8. I don’t ask for much.

9. I coordinated this photo op at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

10. I’m the only person who knows the answer to this.

Vote here.