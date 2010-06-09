'Big Bang Theory' and 'V' among shows heading to Comic-Con

Image Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBSABC’s science-fiction show V and the network’s cult-fave Castle will have a presence at the annual Comic-Con International in San Diego, which runs from July 22 to July 25. The network’s high-concept drama No Ordinary Family — a Michael Chiklis starrer about a family with extraordinary powers — will also bow at the convention.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory — a favorite among the fanboys who make the annual sojourn to San Diego each year — is expected to return, as well as other Warner Bros. TV-produced shows like Fringe (Fox), Chuck (NBC), Human Target (Fox), as well as The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and Smallville (all on the CW). The studio will also unveil several new shows at the convention, including the CW’s fall show Nikita, a redux of the popular franchise about a female operative that stars Maggie Q, and Childrens Hospital, a new series for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim starring Rob Corddry.

20th Century Fox TV will schedule panel discussions for its animated shows on the Fox network, including Family Guy, the Simpsons, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, and Futurama. The network’s freshman hit Glee will have a presence at the convention, as will Bones (Fox), and the FX shows It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Sons of Anarchy. The studio plans to introduce Terra Nova, Steven Spielberg’s big-budget prehistoric drama for Fox, as well as the new animated shows Bob’s Burgers (Fox), Neighbors From Hell (TBS), and Archer (FX).

NBC-Universal Studios will use Comic-Con to debut The Event and The Cape, two high-concept dramas that will bow on NBC next season. The Cape is about a framed former cop who dons a superhero uniform to clear his name, while The Event is a thriller about a regular Joe caught up in a large conspiracy.