Christina Aguilera sings for 'Today' show: Watch here

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.comChristina Aguilera stopped by 30 Rockefeller Center this morning for the Today show’s latest live summer concert. After her performance at the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday failed to generate much buzz, this was another opportunity to get fans excited about her new album, Bionic, which arrived in stores today. So how did she do?

Before performing, Aguilera chatted briefly with NBC’s Matt Lauer. Turns out their respective kids have very different tastes in music: Her son likes cutting-edge electro, his is more of a Sesame Street guy. Then it was on to the stage. Aguilera opened with an abbreviated take on Bionic‘s title track, followed by current single “Not Myself Tonight.” Neither performance blew me away — ultimately, these just aren’t particularly memorable songs — but she was definitely in better voice than she was on Sunday. Later in the broadcast, Aguilera reached back to 2002-2003’s “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” Both tunes sounded as fun and empowering as ever. Whatever you think of her new work, it was a reminder not to underestimate Aguilera’s back catalog.

Did you watch Xtina on Today? What did you think? Check out her first interview/performance segment after the jump.

