MTV Movie Awards: Ken Jeong on his emotional win

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comPeople aren’t expected to get emotional at the MTV Movie Awards (unless, of course, you’re the poor censor who has to bleep out all the F-bombs) but The Hangover’s Ken Jeong got unexpectedly teary-eyed last night when accepting the prize for Best WTF Moment. Shortly after dancing on stage in a (very revealing) leotard with his Hangover co-star Ed Helms on the piano, Jeong got serious when talking about his cancer-free wife Tran — who encouraged him to take the side-splitting gig in the movie directed by Todd Phillips.

“She is the brave one, my best friend, my inspiration,” Jeong told reporters afterwards. “I’m just really grateful. Todd Phillips is a great friend, and [co-star] Bradley Cooper is a really good friend. In all seriousness, they got me through a really tough time and I don’t think everyone knows what great guys Todd and Bradley were. They’re great. She’s cancer free for two years now. This whole night is actually celebrating her.”

Clearly uncomfortable with the heavy subject matter, Jeong then switched the topic to something much lighter. (This is, after all, the guy who accepted the award on behalf of himself and his “penis.”) “Actually, why I am crying right now is that I gave Bradley neck herpes,” he told reporters. “I don’t care about him. I have a career, dammit. He can take Valtrex. I used to be a doctor. I can prescribe it.” When asked why he accepted the role that required him to run around naked in the desert, Jeong said, “I had conversations with Todd Phillips and I said, ‘If I show my taint maybe I’ll be talking to you on June 6, 2010’ … I can’t think of anything I won’t do right now. Sure, I’ll whip it out, no problem.”