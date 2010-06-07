Happy birthday Bill Hader! Let's celebrate at New York's hottest club, Slash

Because if I can’t hang out with you, a cat from a bodega, and a Teddy Ruxpin wearing mascara, then this would not be a successful birthday, Mr. Bill . Just make sure black George Washington is on the invite list.

Oh, and I know that Saturday Night Live movies are doomed and everything, but I would totally watch 90 minutes of Stefon. It could be called Requiem for Stefon’s Dream, because you know it would be ten times more disturbing than the 2000 drug flick. I mean, DJ Baby Bok Choy = scarier than heroin-addicted Jordan Catalano. Right?