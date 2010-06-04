'Big Brother: After Dark' will return to Sho 2

Image Credit: John P. Filo/CBSKeep your late nights wide open this summer, Big Brother fans: After Dark will be back! Showtime has confirmed that it will continue airing live, nightly feeds from the Big Brother house beginning July 8 at 12 a.m EST. This marks the fifth summer that CBS’ sister cable network has run the uncensored and uncut feeds, which have been a ratings success: After Dark has almost quadrupled the average numbers of viewers that Sho 2 typically attracts to the time period, when it usually airs movies (some of which are of the “adult” persuasion).

CBS has already announced that the 12th edition of Big Brother will begin July 8 and air three nights a week on Wednesdays (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), Thursdays (eviction show from 8-9 p.m.) and Sundays (8-9 p.m). The network used to air BB on Tuesdays but the network wanted to keep its winning line-up of dramas on that night intact for the summer.

The new cast for the reality show, which follows a group of people living in a house outfitted with dozens of cameras and microphones, will be announced at a later date. Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen and executive produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan in association with Endemol U.S.A.