CBS eyes new comedy 'Mad Love' for midseason

CBS is close to rounding out its comedy lineup for the 2010-11 season by offering a 13-episode commitment to the multi-camera comedy Mad Love from Matt Tarses (Worst Week) and Sony Pictures TV, EW has learned. The show, which is also executive produced by former ABC entertainment president Jamie Tarses, is about four friends in New York – two of whom fall for one another. The pilot stars Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) and Jason Biggs (American Pie) and will likely bow midseason.