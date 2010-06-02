Jason Patric joining HBO's blogorific comedy 'Tilda', which has to be better than 'Entourage'

Deadline is reporting that Jason Patric has joined HBO’s comedy pilot Tilda, the project that is probably-sorta-obviously-but-no-one-is-admitting-it based on Deadline’s own queen blogger Nikki “Toldja” Finke. Patric will play Andrew Brown, described as “the mastermind behind the media empire RMG,” and he joins Diane Keaton (set to star as the titular industry blogger) as well as Ellen Page (playing a studio assistant).

Clearly, exec-producer Bill Condon (Dreamgirls) is keen on recruiting film actors. And so far, he’s attracting one helluva cast. Maybe it’s because of the five-car pileup of indulgent narcissism that is Entourage of late, but I’ve become increasingly weary and wary of Hollywood-insidery projects. (Oh look! It’s lint! In our bellybuttons!) Yet Tilda is rounding up such a strong cast that I admit it: I’m intrigued. I mean, Diane Keaton — Annie Hall herself — as a powerful, much-feared blogger? Who takes an interest in young Ms. Page’s morally conflicted lackey? And who clashes with Patric’s corporate suit? Yes, Mr. Condon, you have my attention. And no, Mr. Patric, the fact that your only other television appearance was playing yourself in a 2008 episode of Entourage most certainly does not count against you.