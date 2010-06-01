J.J. Abrams' new NBC drama 'Undercovers': Italians are intrigued!

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Image Credit: Chris Haston/NBCOne of this fall’s most intriguing new dramas is NBC’s Undercovers, a Hart-to-Hart type spy series featuring Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the title roles of Steven and Samantha Bloom. The show is noteworthy because it highlights the network’s commitment to diversity (the leads are both black). It also comes from the auspices of J.J. Abrams, the uber-producer of Lost, Fringe and Alias.

That’s probably why an Italian website thought it newsworthy, albeit random, to post the first 20 pages of the Undercovers pilot script. IlPost tries to play it safe by saying “we have reasons to think it is the real thing” but the script, which includes the preface “the pace of this series is intended to be unusually, almost unspeakably, fast,” appears genuine. And the pages do set up the premise of Undercovers, which is about two ex-CIA spies – now married – who are reinstated when a fellow spy goes missing. The pilot was written by Abrams and Josh Reims (Dirty Sexy Money) and also stars Gerald McRaney (Deadwood).

Any news involving an Abrams show seems to be a hot commodity on Italian websites these days. Last month, the site Macchianera.net posted six pages from the Lost finale and the final call sheet. Other than in name, Abrams wasn’t involved in the series finale. Given the ilPost story, however, Abrams may want to go undercover himself to see if he’s harboring an Italian mole at Bad Robot, his production company. Sadly, Warner Bros. – which is producing Abrams’ drama for NBC – isn’t commenting.

NBC will air Undercovers from 8-9 p.m. on Wednesdays this fall.

