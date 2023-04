Employees for filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) foiled a potential raid on his home near Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, and turned him over to the police Monday morning. Ritchie, 41, was in the house at the time of the incident but did not see the burglar. A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was released on police bail pending further inquiries, reports People.