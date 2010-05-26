Scoop: Diane Keaton, Ellen Page team up for HBO's 'Tilda'

Scoop type Movie genre Romance

Image Credit: Jemal Countess/WireImage.com; Glenn Harris/PR PhotosIt’s official: After nearly two months of negotiations, Oscar winner Diane Keaton has signed on to play the title role in HBO’s Tilda, a half-hour comedy pilot about a powerful and much-feared Hollywood blogger who may or may not be loosely based on powerful and much-feared Hollywood blogger Nikki “Toldja!” Finke.

Additionally, Ellen Page (Juno) has been tapped to costar as Carolyn, a morally conflicted creative assistant caught between following the corporate culture of the studio she works for and following Tilda, who has taken a keen interest in her.

Page will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s awesome-looking thriller Inception.

The Tilda pilot, which is being produced by Bill Condon (Kinsey, Dreamgirls) and Tell Me You Love Me creator Cynthia Mort, is set to start shooting next month in Los Angeles.