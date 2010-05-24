'Gossip Girl' scoop: Is this [spoiler] new girlfriend?

Gossip Girl type TV Show

Image Credit: Giovanni Rufino/ The CWAnyone in the mood for some basic arithmetic?

Last week, The CW released the following spoilery tease regarding Gossip Girl‘s upcoming fourth season: “Season four will open with a radiant Serena and Blair enjoying their grand and romantic summer in Paris… until Chuck mysteriously arrives in town with a new girlfriend and a new identity.”

Earlier today, producers started casting the recurring role of Eva, an utterly gorgeous female in her 20s or 30s who boasts a warm heart and an authentic French accent. Shooting begins in early July in both New York and Paris.

Add it all up and what do you get? If GG producers are smart, a call into Emmanuelle Chriqui’s agent.

Did you come up with the same thing?