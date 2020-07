Numb3rs star David Krumholtz married actress Vanessa Britting (The Young and the Restless, Without a Trace)at a ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, People reports. Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel were groomsmen, and Numb3rs costars Rob Morrow, Judd Hirsch, and Peter MacNicol were among the 180 guests. The couple were engaged in 2008.