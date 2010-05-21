'Survivor' player James Clement stops by 'The Young and the Restless'

Image Credit: Monty Brinton/CBSIn the grand tradition of CBS reality show contestants doing the frivolous soap stint, the network announced that Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains contestant James Clement will make his daytime TV debut on The Young and the Restless June 4. Clement, who’s apparently a longtime fan of the most-watched sudser, will play a police officer in scenes with Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Peter Bergman (Jack), Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) and Joshua Morrow (Nicholas).

Last October, Big Brother 11 contestants Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder appeared in an episode of CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful before participating in The Amazing Race. Before that, Heroes vs. Villains’ Colby Donaldson, BB 2 winner Will Kirby and BB 5’s Marvin Latimer stopped by the Restless set, as well.