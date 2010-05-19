CBS announces fall 2010 schedule

Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR Photos; Eric Charbonneau/WireiCBS released its fall 2010 schedule in anticipation of its presentation to advertisers this afternoon in New York. CBS ordered four dramas (Hawaii 5-0, Defenders, Blue Bloods, andthe Forest Whitaker starrer Criminal Minds 2, which is set for a midseason debut) and two comedies (Mike and Molly, $#*! My Dad Says) for fall and canceled Ghost Whisperer, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Gary Unmarried, Cold Case, Miami Medical, Accidentally on Purpose, and Numb3rs.

CBS Corp Chairman Leslie Moonves told reporters Wednesday that he was “surprised that you were surprised” about the cancellation of shows like Whisperer and Old Christine. Ratings for the latter comedy, in fact, were trending downward, Moonves said, and “not headed in the right direction. It’s not the right place to be for the No. 1 network. This is about improving time periods.” Later, CBS’ head of scheduling Kelly Kahl quipped that it was all about the “network circle of life.”

The net execs said it felt like the right time to move to Survivor from Thursdays to Wednesdays given the show’s continued strength, and they reassured reporters that the promos for Sh#* My Dad Says won’t really employ the expletive; the voiceover will say “bleep” (yes, reporters were actually concerned about that). Moonves also said he was glad he didn’t have to sell advertisers on the notion of a “One and a Half Men” comedy since Charlie Sheen closed a new deal to stay with the hit show.

* — denotes new show

MONDAY

8 p.m . How I Met Your Mother

8:30 Rules of Engagement

9:00 Two and a Half Men

9:30 Mike and Molly *

10:00 Hawaii Five-0 *

TUESDAY

8 p.m. NCIS

9:00 NCIS LA

10:00 The Good Wife

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Survivor: Nicaragua

9:00 Criminal Minds

10:00 The Defenders *

THURSDAY

8 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30 $#*! My Dad Says *

9:00 CSI

10:00 The Mentalist

FRIDAY

8 p.m. Medium

9:00 CSI: NY

10:00 Blue Bloods *

SATURDAY

8 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

9:00 Crimetime Saturday

10:00 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 p.m 60 Minutes.

8:00 The Amazing Race

9:00 Undercover Boss