Cannes: Sony Classics picks up 'Another Year'

In the first big sales announcement from this year’s Cannes film festival, Sony Pictures Classics has picked up North American rights to the acclaimed British film Another Year. If there was one film most critics rallied behind at the festival, it was Mike Leigh’s latest pensive North London drama, featuring a stellar British cast including Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, and, in the most-talked about performance, Leigh veteran Lesley Manville (pictured, center), who soon felt the love from the international journalists on the Croisette. “This woman from Italy—it was as if she’d just had a visitation,” Manville told me on Sunday. “She almost came into the room crawling. And she wouldn’t stop touching me.” SPC is currently planning a December release for the film. Check out my thoughts on its Oscar prospects and my colleague Owen Gleiberman’s early review.