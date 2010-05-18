'House' exclusive: Huddy fans -- your time has come!

SPOILER ALERT: If you have yet to watch tonight’s House finale, stop reading now. I repeat, if you have yet to watch tonight’s House finale, stop reading now. For the last time, if you have yet to watch tonight’s House finale, stop reading now. Everyone else, onward and downward…

Fi. Na. Lly. House went there. When last night’s season finale ended in a Huddy liplock — a real one this time, it bears mentioning! — it seemed as though Dr. Crankypants and Cuddy at last were going to give a relationship the ol’ college try. But looks, as we’ve learned the hard way, can be deceiving. Is the Fox hit just messing with our emotions again? To find out, I rang up exec producer Katie Jacobs, who wasn’t just forthcoming with the scoop, she was pretty free with the kinda scoop that’s all but guaranteed to blow your mind.

That was one hell of a final scene. What should we take away from it?

KATIE JACOBS: This is real and something that they are going to try. It’s something they stayed away from for a long period of time because it’s dangerous and the consequences could be severe. But now they’re going to give it a try.

They’re going to make a go of a relationship?

JACOBS: Absolutely. Yes.

What are we led to believe happened after the screen faded to black?

JACOBS: That’s exactly the conversation we had. Does the audience want us to pick up two or three months later? Or is the audience interested in us [picking up right where we left off]? And it’s really dependent on the narrative. Last year when House checked himself into the psychiatric hospital, I felt like it wouldn’t be good enough for the audience just to see him come out the other end and [return] to Princeton Plainsboro. Even though they knew he would [eventually] return there, I wanted everybody to see the moment after.

So which scenario will you choose this time around?

JACOBS: Put it this way… I’m certainly in the camp of not wanting to miss much after the fade to black. Because the truth is the challenges that are ahead for them are the things that kept them apart to begin with. It’s not chemistry or the spark. It’s “How are we going to deal with this? We’re going to be together. What does that look like?” Cuddy is his superior at the hospital. And she’s a mother. Those are the kind of things we’re going to have fun with.

I could be wrong but I think Huddy fans want to see a real, non-hallucinatory sex scene.

JACOBS: I get it. We’re in the process of figuring all that out right now, so I don’t have an answer. But this isn’t just about the [season premiere]. This isn’t something that will work or fail in just one episode. We’re going to attempt to make a true exploration of this relationship.

Were you on set when that last scene was shot?

JACOBS: Yes. It was amazing. Our prop guy, Eddie, had tears in his eyes. You never know how people are going to react to the story, but seeing Eddie with tears in his eyes and happy with the fact that House and Cuddy were finally going to give it a try was very satisfying.

