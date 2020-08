Image Credit: NBCNBC wants to do a two-hour Heroes wrap-up movie. Series creator Tim Kring wants to do a two-hour Heroes wrap-up movie. The majority of the show’s cast wants to do a two-hour Heroes wrap-up movie. So what’s standing between the project and an official green light? The answer (via my buddy — and newly-christened Love Bites series regular — Greg Grunberg) can be found in the embedded video player below.