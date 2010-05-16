Breaking: Here's NBC's new fall schedule
UPDATE: Trailers for all of NBC’s new shows can be found here.
Insiders are confirming that the following NBC schedule — which the trades got a hold of this AM — is legit. The highlights? 30 Rock moving to 8:30, Parks and Recreation being held to midseason, and the romantic anthology Love Bites landing the Thursday at 10 pm perch.
MONDAY
8-9 p.m: Chuck
9-10 p.m: The Event (new)
10-11 p.m.: Chase (new)
TUESDAY
8-10 p.m.: The Biggest Loser
10-11 p.m.: Parenthood
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m.: Undercovers (new)
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
10-11 p.m.: Law & Order: Los Angeles (new)
THURSDAY
8- 8:30 p.m.: Community
8:30-9 p.m.: 30 Rock
9-9:30 p.m.: The Office
9:30-10 p.m.: Outsourced (new)
10-11 p.m.: Love Bites (new)
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m.: Who Do You Think You Are?/School Pride (new)
9-10 p.m.: Dateline NBC
10-11 p.m.: Outlaw (new)
SUNDAY
7- 8:15 p.m.: Football Night in America
8:15-11:30 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football
SUNDAY (midseason)
7-8 p.m.: Dateline NBC
8-9 p.m. – Minute to Win It
9-11 p.m. – The Celebrity Apprentice
Held to midseason: Parks and Recreation, plus new comedies Friends With Benefits, The Paul Reiser Show, Perfect Couples, as well as new dramas The Cape and Harry’s Law. Check Hollywood Insider for more about possible tributes to Law & Order and Heroes and whether we’ll ever ever see that remake of The Rockford Files and the new Matthew Broderick comedy (maybe and no). And stay close to my blog and Twitter feed @michaelausiello for round-the-clock upfront scoop!
Scoop
