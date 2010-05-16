Breaking: Here's NBC's new fall schedule

Insiders are confirming that the following NBC schedule — which the trades got a hold of this AM — is legit. The highlights? 30 Rock moving to 8:30, Parks and Recreation being held to midseason, and the romantic anthology Love Bites landing the Thursday at 10 pm perch.

Held to midseason: Parks and Recreation, plus new comedies Friends With Benefits, The Paul Reiser Show, Perfect Couples, as well as new dramas The Cape and Harry’s Law. Check Hollywood Insider for more about possible tributes to Law & Order and Heroes and whether we’ll ever ever see that remake of The Rockford Files and the new Matthew Broderick comedy (maybe and no). And stay close to my blog and Twitter feed @michaelausiello for round-the-clock upfront scoop!