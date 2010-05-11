Lea Michele apologizes to photographer for name-gate, but how many 'Glee' stars can you actually name?

Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

Music

Image Credit: Carin Baer/FoxGlee‘s Lea Michele has issued an apology on Twitter to a photographer who reportedly asked her for her name after he photographed her at the party for the Time 100, a list of the world’s most influential people. According to reports, Michele rolled her eyes and offered the names Taylor Swift and Sarah Palin — women who had also made the magazine’s cut.

“Big apology to @PatrickMcMullan. Totally didn’t expect you (or anyone) @Time 100 to know who I was w/all the amazin people there:)” Michele wrote. “Made a silly joke that didn’t go over, so sorry. It was such an incredible night and I was beyond honored and thrilled to be there:)”

I can buy that she’d given the names as a self-deprecating joke: It was probably one of those times you think, “I’ve made it,” and then here’s someone throwing a verbal slushie in your face, reminding you that you haven’t.

The situation did get me wondering: How many of the 13 Glee actors in this photo can you actually name?* If I wasn’t writing about them every other day, I’m not sure how many I would know. I’m far more interested in their characters than I am their private lives — which speaks volumes for the show.

* Full names, spelled correctly.

More Glee:

PopWatch’s Glee coverage