'Eclipse' trailer in front of 'Iron Man 2': Best reaction you heard?

Image Credit: Kimberley French; Industrial Light & MagicThe trailer for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was among the previews played before Iron Man 2 over the weekend (at least in the theater where I saw it). It’s a brilliant idea: Try to show the men in the Iron Man audience — who are, essentially, captive — that the third film in the Twilight franchise is about an army of vampires, not the love triangle. Did it work in your theater? What’s the best reaction you heard — good or bad? After the jump, the NSFMD (Not Suitable for Mother’s Day) conversation that took place behind my mom and I: