Scoop: I spy a 'Chuck' pickup!

Image Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBCRather, my spies spy a Chuck pickup. And really, isn’t that better?

Multiple sources confirm that NBC is expected to do the right thing and renew the action comedy for a fourth season. Per one insider, the show has thus far figured into all of the network’s preliminary plans for its May 17 upfront presentation.

Although a 13-episode pickup is the most likely scenario, my moles suggest that there’s also chance the show could be given a full season order.

An NBC rep had no comment. Series creator Josh Schwartz, meanwhile, says not to believe the hype. Renewal? “That’s news to me,” he swears. “I would urge fans to take nothing for granted… and watch tonight’s all-new episode, guest-starring Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, and the return of Anna Wu (Julia Ling).”

Listen to the man. And NBC, listen to the fans. Chuck fans, the comments section below is all yours. Post away!

