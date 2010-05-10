Bobby Brown proposes onstage

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/AP ImagesBobby Brown took his May 7 concert in Jacksonville, Fla. as the perfect opportunity to propose to his manager and girlfriend, Alicia Etheridge, People reports. During the show, Brown invited Etheridge on stage, knelt, and offered her a ring. Sounds like she said “yes”: “The crowd roared its approval as a beaming Etheridge kissed Brown, who remained kneeling,” People‘s report continues. How romantic!

What do you think of this story? Have you seen Bobby Brown in concert lately?

