'Planet of the Apes' prequel set for next June
Image Credit: Everett CollectionTwentieth Century Fox announced today that they will make Rise of the Apes, a contemporary origin story of the Planet of the Apes saga, for release on June 24, 2011. The studio will partner with WETA Digital to employ the groundbreaking technologies developed for Avatar, rendering photo-realistic apes rather than costumed actors. Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist) will direct from a screenplay by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa.
Rise of the Apes is set in present day San Francisco where man’s experiments with genetic engineering lead to the development of intelligence of apes and the onset of a war for supremacy. Peter Chernin and Dylan Clark will produce.
