'Planet of the Apes' prequel set for next June

Image Credit: Everett CollectionTwentieth Century Fox announced today that they will make Rise of the Apes, a contemporary origin story of the Planet of the Apes saga, for release on June 24, 2011. The studio will partner with WETA Digital to employ the groundbreaking technologies developed for Avatar, rendering photo-realistic apes rather than costumed actors. Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist) will direct from a screenplay by Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa.