Bella and Edward top Fandango's most anticipated movie couples of the summer (duh)

Here’s a shocker. Those two crazy kids from the Twilight franchise topped a recent Fandango poll (given to EW exclusively!) ranking the summer’s most anticipated movie couples. SJP and John Corbett snagged spot No. 2 (ooh, that’s a burn, Chris Noth!), while poor Drew Barrymore and Justin Long just barely beat Vanessa Hudgens and Alex Pettyfer (um, who? yes, exactly) for ninth place. Personally, I’m stunned (not really) that the golden comedic chemistry between Annette Bening and Julianne Moore in The Kids Are Alright didn’t make the cut. Oh well. Take a gander at the list. Who are you most jazzed about seeing on the silver screen in the coming weeks?

Top 10 Most Anticipated Summer Movie Couples:

1. Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson, Eclipse: 28 percent

2. Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett, Sex and the City 2: 17 percent

3. Robert Downey, Jr. & Gwyneth Paltrow Iron Man 2: 14 percent

4. Julia Roberts & Javier Bardem, Eat Pray Love: 8 percent

5. Ashton Kutcher & Katherine Heigl Killers: 8 percent

6. Russell Crowe & Cate Blanchett, Robin Hood: 6 percent

7. Tom Cruise & Cameron Diaz, Knight and Day: 5 percent

8. Jake Gyllenhaal & Gemma Arterton, Prince of Persia: 4 percent

9. Drew Barrymore & Justin Long, Going the Distance: 2 percent

10. Vanessa Hudgens & Alex Pettyfer, Beastly: 2 percent