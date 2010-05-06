Lawrence Taylor officially charged
Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Lawrence Taylor has officially been charged with the rape of an underage girl, People reports. The football player — who was arrested this morning — has also been charged with patronizing a prostitute in the third degree. “He’s denying the whole thing,” his lawyer told the New York Times. “We’re going to fight these charges as hard as he fought when he was a linebacker for the New York Giants.” Taylor was arrested this morning.
