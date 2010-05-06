J.J. Abrams says 'Super 8' has nothing to do with 'Cloverfield'

Image Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage.comYesterday, J.J. Abrams told New York Magazine that his new project, Super 8, is not a Cloverfield sequel or prequel — despite the fact that it reportedly has a similar amateur-footage, non-human-creature premise. We’ll all get a peek at whatever it is tomorrow, when the Super 8 trailer debuts in front of Iron Man 2 (Abrams confirmed that the top-secret clip was sent to theaters in canisters that could only be opened with a special code), so let’s start speculating! Could this in fact be the Spielberg-Abrams collaboration announced last week? Something completely different? What are your best theories, PopWatchers? UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that Super 8 is indeed the Spielberg-Abrams project. Read details here.